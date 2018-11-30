Review: 'Head Full of Honey' is a sticky sweet mess of a family drama

Unfortunately, the rest of the cast also falls prey to Schweiger’s aggressive, uncalibrated style, chiefly Matt Dillon as Nick, Amadeus’ devoted if distracted son, and Emily Mortimer as Nick’s beleaguered wife, Sarah. Playing a badly behaved couple stressed by work issues, infidelities and the dizzying intrusion that occurs when Amadeus moves in with them and their 10-year-old daughter, Tilda (a not-quite-ready Sophia Lane Nolte, Nick’s real-life daughter), Dillon and especially Mortimer — who spends the first part of the film in a state of unbridled apoplexy — are all over the place.