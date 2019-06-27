Himesh Patel masters the Beatles in ‘Yesterday’

“I know they didn't give me the part because they needed to tick a box. I just happen to be South Asian,” Patel said. “It is an example of, if you open your door and you get people from all sorts of backgrounds, one of them who may not be a white male may be the right person for the job. Someone like me in a role like this is something I suppose we've not seen. I’m really proud I got the part, but I'm also really proud we didn't try to jam [my identity] into the movie somehow.”