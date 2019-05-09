Review: Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson click as madcap scammers in ‘The Hustle’

Penny's lessons are a chance for the two women to elucidate the ethos behind their scammery. Josephine declares that all men want to be heroes, so she goes hard on the damsel-in-distress routine. But the way she's written, without much backstory, she seems a little sociopathic in her naked determination to fleece men out of anything she can get. As for Penny, scamming is her way of getting back at men who overlook her romantically and sexually. “When he looks at me like that,” indicating disappointment, “that's when I decide to rob him blind,” she says.