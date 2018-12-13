Review: Barry Jenkins' 'If Beale Street Could Talk' is a gorgeous, radically empathetic follow-up to 'Moonlight'

But “If Beale Street Could Talk” is not a law-and-order procedural; nor is it the kind of movie in which a happy outcome can be achieved through some brilliant legal strategy. The story does take a few gripping turns: We learn that the accuser, a Puerto Rican-born immigrant named Victoria Rogers (Emily Rios), was pressured to name Fonny as her assailant by a police officer (Ed Skrein) harboring a racist grudge against him. Even before this infuriating if hardly surprising news come to light, Tish and her family never question Fonny’s innocence. Neither do Baldwin and Jenkins, although they extend their sympathies with equal force to Victoria, played by Rios in a scene that nearly tears a hole in the movie’s exquisite fabric.