Indie Focus: And the top 10 films of the year are ...

In his review for The Times, Justin Chang wrote about the film’s rhapsodically beautiful imagery: “We are not often accustomed to seeing images of working-class life through anything besides a grotty kitchen-sink filter; we are not often reminded, frankly, that there is much here to look at. The formal ravishment of ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ thus takes on an implicitly political dimension; it may well be the movie’s stealthiest, most radical display of empathy .… In cutting against the aesthetic grain, Jenkins gently and wisely corrects our vision. The passionate glow of this filmmaker’s embrace belongs, quite rightly, to his characters. He is generous enough to also extend that embrace to us.”