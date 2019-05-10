Indie Focus: A new look at the Manson girls in ‘Charlie Says’

I spoke to Assayas at the Toronto International Film Festival last year for an interview that will publish soon. As he said, “I think if I try to analyze it, what I wanted to do from the start was a movie about how the world is changing and how we adapt or not to the ways the world is changing and seen through the lens of the publishing world… Which gave, for me, an interesting twist on the notion of change. It involves the idea that some things also stayed the same, and it's kind of important to stick to what will stay the same as much as you embrace the future.”