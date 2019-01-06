Indie Focus: Getting started with the Golden Globes, 'New Year, New You' and 'Art of the Real: Los Angeles'

At The Verge, Noel Murray wrote about the movie alongside one of the week’s other new releases, Adam Robitel’s “Escape Room,” by saying, “Righteous revenge and ironic justice are common drivers of horror movie plots, from slashers to home-invasion thrillers to torture-porn…The problem with this approach, as seen in many of the later ‘Saw’ films, is that it tends to dehumanize the victims, turning them into indistinct fodder for whatever clever slaughter the villain has planned. ‘New Year, New You’ overcomes this trap by emphasizing characters over gimmicks. Takal and [co-writer Adam] Gaines have a few big twists to spring throughout the episode, but they don’t get to any of them until they’ve spent almost a third of their running time fully introducing their four friends.”