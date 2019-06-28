Indie Focus: Climb on board with 'Maiden'

Susan King interviewed Holmes and Edwards for an article that will be posted soon. Holmes discussed how he was inspired to make the film after hearing Edwards speak at his daughter’s school, recalling that “I was listening to Tracy tell the story and realizing that although Tracy was talking about all the obstacles she had to overcome, many of those barriers would still be in place for my daughter to dismantle. It just struck me that there’s a superficial sense of moving forward, but actually we never really made progress. We never really embraced the idea that there can be an equality of opportunity.”