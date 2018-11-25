Indie Focus: Coming together, falling apart in 'Roma,' 'The Favourite' and 'Shoplifters'

Reviewing the movie for The Times, Kenneth Turan wrote, “One of ‘Roma’s’ gifts is its ability to subtly interweave the political state of the nation with this personal story, culminating in a visually extraordinary re-creation of a notorious moment in modern Mexican history, the 1971 Corpus Christi massacre of university students …. Though it takes the risk of appearing too quiet too long, ‘Roma’ and its melding of the personal with a glimpse of a society veering toward collapse is incontestably persuasive, a film whose like we will probably not see again.”