Indie Focus: Catching up with Steven Soderbergh’s ‘High Flying Bird’

Reviewing the movie for The Times, Kenneth Turan wrote, ““High Flying Bird” feels so inside this high-powered world that there are moments, both verbal and plot-wise, that can be hard to follow .… But what is on this stimulating film’s mind is completely clear by the conclusion, and by the time we get there we’re more than pleased to have spent time in a universe that feels not only real but rarely, if ever, visited with such an astute vision.”