Indie Focus: Taking it all in with the Sundance Film Festival, Oscar nominations and ‘The Kid Who Would Be King’

Jen Yamato spoke to filmmaker Justin Chon and actress Tiffany Chu about Ms. Purple,” a story set and filmed in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. “The question I raise for the audience is, what are the cultural things that are great for us to bring with us from our old country — and which can we leave behind?” Chon said. “But it’s not just Korean culture. For all of us Asian Americans, it represents the baggage that we bring that we don’t need to carry with us.”