Indie Focus: Spirits renewed in ‘The Mustang’

It was a busy week at the South by Southwest Film Festival. I spoke to Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, stars of Jordan Peele’s “Us,” about the film. One of the challenges in talking about the movie is trying not to spoil its many surprises. As Nyong’o said, there is still something essential about the film they hope to convey, saying, “We've all been very deliberate about trying to prepare an audience with something that is not ‘Get Out’ … This is not that.”