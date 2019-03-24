Indie Focus: Finding the horror within ‘Us’

Jen Yamato spoke to Peele, Nyong’o and Duke about the movie and its deeper meanings. As Peele said, “The feeling that we all feel we are the good guy in our own story prevents us from facing our demons. I wanted to make a movie that allows everybody to face their demons, in whatever faction you want to put this movie through the prism of. But as a starting point ... the United States and our xenophobia was the front and center idea to grapple with.”