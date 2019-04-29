With John Singleton's brilliant 'Boyz N the Hood,' the filmmaker found his voice from the start

That picture is still widely considered his finest, and if the consensus is accurate — and I think it is — it’s far from a knock. Not every filmmaker has it in them to make something as good as “Boyz N the Hood,” whether it marks the beginning or the culmination of a career. Few movies, for that matter, have so fully merged a newcomer’s immediacy with a veteran’s reflectiveness. Plenty of strong first films are hailed as promising; Singleton’s debut, which made him both the youngest filmmaker (at 24) and the first black filmmaker to receive an Academy Award nomination for best director, was the fulfillment of his promise.