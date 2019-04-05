‘Joker,’ ‘Knives Out’ and three more 2019 movies we’re excited to see after CinemaCon

If you’ve seen the trailer for Todd Phillips’ new take on “Joker” — and if you haven’t, have you been living under a rock? — this one doesn’t need a lot of explaining. We’ll admit we were skeptical about “The Hangover” director taking on a DC property — but if the film is anything like the trailer, it seems the gritty origin story of how the villain came to evil after years of mockery might actually be kind of moving.