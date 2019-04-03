Warner Bros. shows off first 'Joker' footage at CinemaCon

He begins as a street clown — noting his mother told him his life’s purpose was to “bring laughter and joy to the world” — where he’s bullied by locals. On the train, dressed in his costume, he’s deemed a “freak” by fellow passengers and beaten up. As he grows tired of the bullying, he sits in front of a mirror, forcing his lips into a smile. “I used to think my life was a tragedy,” he says, “but now I realize it’s a comedy.”