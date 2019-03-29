Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’: 11 surprising influences behind the horror hit

As he did in his Oscar-winning debut “Get Out,” Peele wears his genre bonafides proudly on his sleeve. Young Jason (Evan Alex) — who has a habit of wearing a mask, like another famous horror movie Jason — wears those nods on his T-shirt, sporting a “Jaws” tee during a suspenseful family trip to the beach. Later, Peele channels the Steven Spielberg classic, subjecting Winston Duke’s character to one of his own personal phobias (“an open body of water at night,” Peele revealed to The Times in an interview) in a scene in which the boat-obsessed Gabe must fight his own waterborne predator in the form of his Tethered double, Abraham.