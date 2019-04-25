Review: Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern deserve a better movie than hoax tale ‘J.T. Leroy’

When we can latch onto the portrayals offered by Dern, Stewart and Kruger, however, the movie has a nervy peekaboo spirit. Dern’s chattery obnoxiousness is a trip — she nails Albert’s neediness and salesmanship, how she both loved J.T.’s appeal and feared it getting away from her when Knoop’s contribution worked its own magic. Stewart feeds off the chance to quietly react, appealingly capturing the slow churn in someone awakened by the possibilities, and limitations, in pretending to be another — although the inclusion of a sometime boyfriend (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) feels wedged in, merely an excuse to contrast Knoop’s infatuation with Eva, whom the oft-underrated Kruger plays with an engrossing mix of sexuality and canniness.