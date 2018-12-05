Julia Roberts knows what she wants, and being a ‘movie star’ isn’t high on the list

“I do like to be with my family, and I feel like my kids are young and there’ll be a time when it’s not as feasible for all five of us to be together as much as we are now,” she says. “But it also has to do with the fact that the kind of work that I do will follow me around forever — each choice will follow me around forever. So I want to be able to really stand by each little cement stone I put down. Of all that I have been able to accomplish, I feel super-proud of that. I don’t go, ‘Oh, that was a bad patch.’ Because I do put a lot of consideration into the jobs that I take.”