Twitter reacts to HBO’s Michael Jackson documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’

HBO aired the first half of its two-part, four-hour-long Michael Jackson documentary "Leaving Neverland" Sunday with viewer reaction divided among mortification, denial and rage.
The film, told through the perspective of accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who were young boys when Jackson befriended them, offers never-before-told accounts of their friendship with the singer and the alleged decades-long sexual molestation that followed.
Twitter users quickly began to call Robson's credibility into question, pointing out that Robson initially testified at Jackson's trial that the singer had never abused him before reversing his position in 2013.
While the majority of people tweeting seemed skeptical of the documentary, a handful of stars including Michael Rapaport, Judd Apatow and Amber Tamblyn were among the voices tweeting in disgust of the acts described.
Many Twitter users took to commenting under the hashtag #MJInnocent, disparaging the few sources included and mentioning the more than a decade’s worth of investigations leading to the 2005 trial where Jackson was found not guilty of 14 related charges.