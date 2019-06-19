Review: ‘Leto’ is a vibrant portrait of Leningrad’s underground ’80s rock scene

“Leto,” which means “summer” in Russian, is the title of a song that gets its hooks in you early on and won’t let go. Written and performed by Soviet musician Mike Naumenko (played by singer Roman Bilyk), the tune evokes a brief, thriving season for rock ’n’ roll in early 1980s Leningrad, which provides the setting and the subject of Kirill Serebrennikov’s dreamy and lyrical new movie (also called “Leto”). Perestroika is on the horizon, and anthems of anarchy pour into state-sponsored rock halls, where scowling killjoys in suits try in vain to keep the audience from swaying and bobbing along to the beat of a musical revolution in full swing.