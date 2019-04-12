5 black female artists converge for the Marsai Martin star vehicle ‘Little’

“I was really nervous meeting her and getting to work with her because she is someone that I've always wanted to work with and she's also a creator herself,” Martin said of Rae. “So I didn’t see it as working with her just as an actor but also as ‘This is the story I created; I hope you like it, [fellow] creator.’ She’s someone that I really look up to. And getting to know her throughout this whole film and getting to build our chemistry was incredible. I love her so much now.”