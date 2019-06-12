Mariano Llinás’ ‘La Flor’ is the dazzling, epic centerpiece of Locarno in Los Angeles

Another reminder: Andrea Bussmann’s “Fausto,” which bends Goethe’s play through the prism of an ethnographic study set on Mexico’s Oaxacan coast. Shot in low light and bathed in expressive shadows, this quietly haunting 70-minute feature allows this colonialism-ravaged landscape and its inhabitants to tell their own stories and mythologies, and finds in each one an elusive but intuitive parallel to “Faust,” with its warning of the limitations of humanity’s thirst for power and knowledge. Like so much in this adventurous festival, it asks us to set aside everything we think we know about the moving image and allow ourselves to be transported anew.