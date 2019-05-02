How Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen gave 'Long Shot' its 'secret power'

“The thing I kind of love about the film is that it is really funny and it does have the high jinks — the scene where they drop Molly is one of my favorite scenes that I've been a part of,” said Hannah. “But I also think it is very grounded in what it means to be running for president of the United States as a woman. And the struggle for what it's like to be a woman in a man's world and the level of criticism that you are given sometimes more so than your male compatriots. I think that was something that I definitely was tasked with when I came onboard.”