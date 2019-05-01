Review: Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen make for winning political romance in ‘Long Shot’

But it also helps that Theron has the kind of rare screen presence, at once intimate and superhuman, that can bend even the most rigid-seeming genre to its will. Only those who once doubted her abilities as a serious dramatic performer or a top-flight action star (or both, in the case of “Mad Max: Fury Road”) will be surprised by the deftness of her physical comedy and the sparkle of her line readings. Rogen may tumble down a staircase beautifully, but his co-star has the tougher task of maneuvering Charlotte through an international hostage crisis while she’s stoned out of her mind. Theron doesn’t oversell the routine; she hits just the right note of loopy, whispery understatement and lets the confetti in her hair do the rest.