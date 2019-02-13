Review: ‘Lords of Chaos’ skims the surface of bloody killings, Satanic rituals and black metal

So is this kind of material tragic or comic, celebratory or off-putting? Unless you’re a connoisseur who knows the outcome, the appearance of fan-turned-band member Varg Virkenes is another occasion to howl and grimace equally, in that actor Emory Cohen’s exaggeratedly pursed, coiled vibe is almost laughably that of a sociopathic weirdo any right-minded person would avoid. That Virkenes’ and Aarseth’s relationship ended in paranoid rivalry and hideous violence is, again, either terrible or marketably fortuitous, depending on your outlook. There are times “Lords of Chaos” is less a black metal tale than a black comedy of manners, which Culkin, incidentally, handles with straight-man aplomb. (One almost wishes the explanatory narration were excised, and Culkin could just turn to the camera and roll his eyes.)