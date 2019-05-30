‘Ma,’ Octavia Spencer's true crime obsession and the best friendship behind her horror star turn

Spencer: You know what, there’s no correlation. I chose to do “Luce” because we didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in our mouths. Someone – an educator, a kingmaker – could have easily chosen someone else and I would have had the complex that I was not worthy to be who I am, and to get to where I am. I choose things now for different reasons, and sometimes there are themes that sort of bleed into each other. But for me it was all about making sure that every child is treated as if they were the Luce. That every child can see their potential. And when you have people dictating that or being gatekeepers of who gets to progress, I have a problem of that. So of course I have to play the gatekeeper, so I can talk about that.