Review: Octavia Spencer embraces her bad self, but 'Ma' isn't good or bad enough

To be clear: In terms of ambition and execution, “Ma” is very far from “Get Out,” though the two pictures do share a producer, Blumhouse Productions, with a thrifty, profitable sideline in politically charged horror. You are meant to be freaked out by the African masks decorating the walls of Ma’s house — a detail that might say more about the filmmakers than it does about the audience — and also by the sight of a woman who, for all the syringes and IV bags she has on hand, turns out to be the very opposite of a nurturing caretaker. These are interesting ideas in search of an interesting movie.