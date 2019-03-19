Review: Anime ‘Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn’ recycles popular series

Deep in the Abyss, Riko and Reg meet Ozen, who says she’ll prepare them for the dangers of the lower levels. Under the guise of instruction, she beats the children savagely. The filmmakers seem to be striving to create a tough-love teacher along the lines of Izumi Curtis, who taught (and clobbered) the Elric Brothers in “Fullmetal Alchemist.” But Hideyuki Kurata’s script confuses discipline with sadism, and the film sinks under the burden of this ugly sequence.