Review: In ‘A Madea Family Funeral,’ Tyler Perry’s matriarch isn’t dead, just tired

Perry has said he’s tired of playing Madea and all the accoutrements involved in the role, and that fatigue is evident on screen. “A Madea Family Funeral” seems like a less-than-worthy sendoff for a woman who has endured the horrors of jail, witness protection and family reunions over the years. Her last line in the film — a bland blooper bit about excrement — goes out on a deep bass note that’s at once fitting and undeserving of the meddling matriarch’s almost 20-year run.