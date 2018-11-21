Mahershala Ali channels the pain of frustrated black artists in 'Green Book,' but sees Hollywood's changing attitude

"By no means is Issa Rae's show about race, but it doesn't escape it," he said. "I think the creatives are arguing the value of Hollywood not beating people over the head with race, but telling stories that are more of a reflection of how black people experience race. Which is not the N-word all the time, it's the lack of opportunity or it's the look of 'Do you belong here?' It's not just about doing 'Malcolm X II' or 'Selma: The Day After,' there's other, more contemporary ways to approach it."