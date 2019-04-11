Review: ‘Mary Magdalene’ is a graceful portrait of a foundational figure in Christianity

And mutually educational. Mary gently inclines Jesus’ ear toward the plight of other women living at the mercy of their husbands and fathers, and his ministry allows them to experience firsthand the gifts of prayer and baptism. And unlike the other disciples — chiefly Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Judas (Tahar Rahim), whose tortured arc is dramatized with particular shrewdness and sensitivity — she seems instinctively to understand the true purpose of Jesus’ mission even before it becomes apparent. It is Mary, crucially, who first realizes that the Messiah has come not to stage a political revolution that will free Israel from Roman rule, but rather to offer salvation of another kind.