How historian John Guy and ‘House of Cards’s Beau Willimon read between the lines of history to rewrite ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ legacy

“What really drew me to this story was how modern these women are; they were so far ahead of their time and have so much to say about the here and now,” said Willimon; “Mary Queen of Scots” marks his second produced film as writer since his Oscar-nominated adaptation of the 2011 George Clooney political thriller “The Ides of March” from his own play. “We keep returning to enduring stories, and their story has endured for almost 500 years.”