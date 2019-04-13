Actor Max Minghella follows in his father’s footsteps with directorial debut ‘Teen Spirit’

Even though both his parents’ careers were in the arts, Minghella says they were frustrated that he “didn’t know or care about anything other than movies.” So he decided to go to college, enrolling at Columbia University to try to prove to them that he could be academic. Two years in, he was doing so poorly in class — “truly, it was really bad” — that he felt the only way to “get out of that situation somewhat cleanly” was to book a job as an actor.