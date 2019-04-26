‘Avengers’: Every MCU movie ranked in order of significance to ‘Endgame’

If you wanted to skip just one movie before seeing “Endgame” and not feel like you’ve missed something, this is it. But even with Oscar nominee Edward Norton in a one-shot turn as Bruce Banner (which Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo would inherit for the rest of his MCU appearances), there’s still some relevance to fully appreciating the long arc toward “Endgame.” For one, this is where we meet Gen. Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt), who briefly turns up in “Endgame.” And in a post-credits scene, Tony Stark himself approaches the General, cryptically proposing the assemblage of a “team.”