Review: Don’t watch the horror film ‘Mercy Black’ right before bed

Writer-director Owen Egerton’s chilling “Mercy Black” is set 15 years after a trio of superstitious, dangerously gullible kids made a dark sacrifice to a forest spirit. The film's mostly about one grown woman’s lingering regrets over that one dumb adolescent mistake, although Egerton doesn’t let his more serious themes get in the way of scaring the bejesus out of his audience. The result is a movie that’s a much better riff on the “Slender Man” urban legend than the terrible 2018 thriller of the same name.