Method Fest returns after nine-year hiatus with renewed emphasis on great performances

Ready to face this new playing field, industry veteran Don Franken, who founded the event in 1999, is bringing back Method Fest this week for its 13th edition. The festival takes its name from the famous Stanislavski school of acting to which so many thespians adhere, and its focus, since its inception, has been to highlight extraordinary performances. “We are the actors’ festival,” Franken said. “We are the only festival in America that puts its emphasis on acting.”