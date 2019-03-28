Director Mike Leigh breaks his own mold for the ambitious and expensive ‘Peterloo’

The director finally took the plunge and committed to making “Peterloo” some five years ago: “When we decided to do it, it seemed it would have things to say which would be relevant — the interesting thing being that in the five years since I made that decision, curiously it has become even more prescient and relevant.” He refers here to a sense of inequality between classes in the U.K., intensified by government austerity measures — and a sharp divide in British society, heightened by almost three long years of Brexit negotiations.