Milorad Krstić’s ‘Ruben Brandt, Collector’ is fueled by inspiration, not coffee

Krstić, who moved to Hungary in 1989, grew up in Slovenia watching Hollywood westerns, Fellini flicks and Russian silent films at the local movie house. A devoted cinephile, he crams “Ruben Brandt” with references to such auteurs as Sergei Eisenstein, Alfred Hitchcock and Akira Kurosawa. “In Kurosawa’s ‘Yojimba,’” Krstić notes, "There's a dog with a human hand in his mouth. David Lynch made an homage to Kurosawa in his film ‘Wild at Heart,’ and in ‘Ruben Brandt,’ I paid homage to both directors with a little cardboard dog with a human hand in his mouth hanging from the interior rear-view mirror in the car of the bad guy, Barutanski. By the way, his car is a Lincoln Continental Mark III, a tribute to William Friedkin’s ‘French Connection.’ I wanted to steal from the best by putting these images into my film and hopefully giving them fresh shape. This is how art and science go forward. All the time, we are standing on the shoulders of somebody else."