Review: ‘16 Shots’ a gripping and vital account of the killing of teen Laquan McDonald

The events that propel “16 Shots” took place almost five years ago, but this documentary about the killing of black teen Laquan McDonald and its aftermath has a sense of immediacy in every moment. A foreboding synth score and grim images of Chicago give Rick Rowley’s film the feeling of a thriller, and it’s a narrative so well designed that it almost feels like fiction. However, “16 Shots” is always aware of the facts it presents and their real-world impact beyond the city limits.