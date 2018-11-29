Review: Argentine drama 'Alanis' offers a bracing look at the life of a sex worker

Berneri’s strategy is to accentuate the hustle in the hustler, through decisions shrewd and ill-advised, and get us to see Alanis as a fighter for her own version of dignity. Berneri does this with confidently fixed, realistically lit shots that aren’t always about faces (although Castiglione’s determined visage is a great one), but more often are expressively positioned to accentuate cramped spaces and reflective surfaces, as if place-setting for us a world of hard-won, on-the-go daily survival that’s more shaded in its lumps and victories than we might assume.