Review: 'American Renegades' looks fancy but is just a by-the-numbers military exercise

Set in the mid-’90s, “American Renegades” feels like a dusty relic of the past — and not just because the film wrapped production a few years ago. Quale and his crew clearly want this to be a good old-fashioned two-fisted caper, but the pacing is leaden and the plot lacks imagination. Worst of all, nobody really bothered to give the picture an angle. It’s all straight, flat and dull.