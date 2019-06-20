Review: Vera Farmiga elevates the silly, sweet dramedy ‘Burn Your Maps’

It's all very strange and more than a bit silly, but somehow — even as characters travel halfway around the world — the plot never journeys anywhere that surprising. Director Jordan Roberts, who also adapted the screenplay from a short story by Robyn Joy Leff, takes an affectionate but formulaic approach, mixing earnest emotional beats with requisite comedic notes to counterbalance the melodrama. Fortunately, he has a secret weapon in Farmiga, an actress with the preternatural ability to make even the film's most ridiculous elements feel authentic.