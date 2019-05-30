Review: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice van Houten star in Brian De Palma's ‘Domino’

Brian De Palma has never made a completely impersonal movie — not even with work-for-hire Hollywood assignments such as “Mission to Mars.” So while the maverick director’s devotees may be worried about recent interviews where he’s written off his new Euro-thriller “Domino” — complaining that his backers deprived him of money, then yanked the project away — those fans can take heart. There are a couple of set-pieces in “Domino” that do have the De Palma touch.