Review: Argentine music saga ‘El Potro: Unstoppable’ not exactly rhapsodic

The early scenes of a long-haired wannabe handled by his hard-working manager dad (Daniel Aráoz) and doting mom (Florencia Peña) are, under director/co-writer Lorena Muñoz’s uninspired assemblage, barely engaging save its curious portrayal of Rodrigo as something of a naive twit. Then, when he strikes it big, he’s just a hedonistic jerk of a husband/father until he can be redeemed long enough for a boxing-themed concert comeback. The music is, naturally, a zesty, insistent heartbeat, but even the subject’s cultural importance selling a regional music to the masses is barely explored — too much of “El Potro” thinks vice is spice.