Review: J.K. Simmons and Co. cannot elevate contrived ‘I’m Not Here’

In between twitchy edits, “I’m Not Here” parses out details on how Steve got to rock bottom — and how he might get out. Simmons and the talented cast embody authentic emotions in some truly wrenching scenes, but their performances happen among plot points and dialogue that feel inorganic. The movie’s final moments — seen in a post-credits scene — offer a forgiving balm to Steve’s painful present, but it feels out of place amid the preceding 80 minutes.