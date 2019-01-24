Review: Doc ‘King of Beasts’ takes an unfocused look into the eyes of the hunter

The documentary captures amazing moments in both its animal action and its intimate access to Neilson, who is unselfconscious and frank about his hobby. With no commentary from the filmmakers until its post-script, “King of Beasts” doesn’t take an explicit stance on the controversy of big-game hunting for most of its running time. Directors Tomer Almagor and Nadav Harel simply let the cameras roll, giving Neilson enough rope to hang himself with his actions and words.