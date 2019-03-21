Review: Vanessa Paradis rocks slasher flick ‘Knife+Heart,’ set in the world of gay porn

Shot on 35-millimeter and 16-millimeter film, “Knife+Heart” is saturated with streaks and hues of sumptuous reds and blues and set to an electro-pop soundtrack by M83 (Anthony Gonzalez, Yann’s brother, is the band’s primary member). Rooted in queer culture and cinematic history, “Knife+Heart” is irreverent, sexy and scary, its orgasms as cathartic as the tears. But it also rings true to a variety of queer experiences, and though it’s a slasher film, it ultimately comes from a place of deep love and heartbreak, made all the more poignant being set in the days just before the AIDS crisis.