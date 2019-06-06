Review: Long-awaited doc ‘Leaving Home, Coming Home’ turns a lens on Robert Frank

In this case, though, the man is the movie, and the long stretch of lived road Frank describes as an immigrant grappling with his adopted country’s faults is revealing, at times heartbreakingly so, when addressing the tragedy of his grown children’s deaths, colorfully so when talking about his shooting style, the Beat poets (Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg) he collaborated with, or his living with artist June Leaf. As filmic visits with cherished masters go, Fox’s has been well worth the wait.