Review: ‘Madam Yankelova’s Fine Literature Club’ gives cannibalism a bad name

Longtime Literature Club member Sophie (Keren Mor), a middle-aged sad sack conflicted about the group’s deep-seated hatred of men and love stinks dogma, is one victim away from reaching the group’s peak “Lordess” status. But when the handsome, younger Yoseph (Yiftach Klein) shows up in the library where she works with rival Lola (Ania Bukstein), Sophie is torn between delivering him to the death castle of Madam Yankelova (Leah Koenig) and perhaps a last chance at love.